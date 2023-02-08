Oustees demand suitable compensation for lands

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram): The people, who gave their lands, homes and other assets for the upcoming Bhogapuram international airport surrounded the Revenue divisional officer R Surya Kala and sanded her to implant the assurances which were given by the AP government during the acquiring the lands.





On Tuesday, the RDO visited Maradapalem to evaluate the village to initiate the works for airport. The locals of Rellipeta, Mudasalapeta, Bollinkala Palem rushed to Maradapalem and started questioning the RDO for violation of the assurances.





The locals under the leadership of Jana Sena leaders Lokam Madhavi, Prasad questioned the government about the assurance of Rs 9.2 lakh under R&R package and said the present rates won't support them to build the house with price fixed in 2022 and appealed to the government to implement the package to every individual, who crossed the age of 18 years.





They demanded monthly compensation of Rs 3,000 per every individual which was assured in those days. The officials along with K Srinivasa Rao, Tahasildar convinced the villagers them to cooperate with the government. The officials said that they would go ahead with the government orders and start the works.