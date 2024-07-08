Outgoing Collector Arun Babu hailed for progressive outlook

Live
Puttaparthi (Sri Satya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu has been hailed for his progressive outlook and a non-controversial functioning,...
Puttaparthi (Sri Satya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu has been hailed for his progressive outlook and a non-controversial functioning, who carried all sections of people with him and widely admired by the employees and district officers at a farewell function held in the context of his transfer from here.
In-charge Collector Abhishek Kumar, Penukonda sub-collector A Bharath and DRO Kondaiah hailed him as a Collector who was loved by one and all. Even during elections and prior to that, he was not branded by any one as one sided or so. Because of his non-controversial functioning, the Election Commission did not shift him from here although the then Anantapur Collector Gautami was shifted.
Employees unions also pointed out that under Collector Arun Babu's leadership, elections were conducted peacefully and incident free. He freely moved with sub-ordinate officers and had a grip on the district having full knowledge of everything. He reached out unto all sections of people on apolitical lines. Responding to the farewell speeches of the officers, Arun Babu attributed all his achievements to teamwork and thanked all concerned for the nice things they said about him.
He asked employees to give their full cooperation to the coming collector Chetan who worked here as joint collector for two years since the formation of the new district.