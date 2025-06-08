Over 1.05 cr beneficiaries receive ration in 7 days

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s public distribution system has achieved a significant milestone, with over one crore people receiving ration commodities within a mere seven days, marking a 72 per cent distribution success rate, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Nadendla Manohar announced here on Saturday.

Minister Manohar expressed immense pride in this achievement, calling it a “great milestone in the history of the State’s public distribution.”

Under the civil supply policy initiated by the newly-formed coalition government, the Statewide distribution of commodities to over 1.46 crore ration cardholders commenced on June 1 through 29,796 fair price shops. In the first seven days alone, ration has been successfully provided to over 1.05 crore cardholders.

“This remarkable effort means 72 per cent of our targeted beneficiaries have received their ration commodities,” Minister Manohar said in a statement. He added that sugar distribution also saw considerable progress, reaching 98,77,670 cardholders, accounting for 67.56 per cent of beneficiaries.

In a move to enhance accessibility, a special doorstep delivery service has been introduced for the elderly (above 65 years) and persons with disabilities. So far, 11,05,439 beneficiaries have availed this convenient service.

The Minister highlighted a notable increase in the number of families collecting ration. He emphasised the government’s commitment to “service to every household,” ensuring that beneficiaries have the flexibility to collect their ration commodities at their convenience, from morning to evening, any day between the 1st and 15th of each month.

Furthermore, Minister Manohar noted the reintroduction of the previous ration system, which aims at providing a more convenient experience for consumers at ration shops. He urged dealers to operate with a strong service-oriented approach, ensuring accuracy and transparency in the supply chain.

“The government is fully committed to transparency, accountability and the utmost convenience for our citizens,” Minister Nadendla Manohar affirmed.