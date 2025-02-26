Over 10K people create hand-painted mural measuring 80x5 feet

Mahakumbh Nagar: MahaKumbh 2025 is set to leave a remarkable mark in history due to its divinity, grandeur, spiritual experience, and sense of virtue and welfare, as well as for its potential world records. On Tuesday, the Prayagraj Mela Authority successfully completed an attempt to create the longest hand-painted mural, measuring 80x5 feet, in the Ganga Pandal located in Sector-1 of the Mela area.

From 10 AM to 6 PM, over 10,000 people came together, embodying the true spirit of Maha Kumbh through unity in diversity, public participation, social harmony, and oneness. This attempt was conducted in the presence of officials from Guinness World Records and within three days, the process of registering this achievement as a world record will be finalised.

During Kumbh 2019, 7,660 participants set a world record in this category, and this year’s endeavour aims to surpass that milestone. The world record attempt was supervised by the Prayagraj Mela Authority. Participants spent the day in the Ganga Pandal, creating various scenes on the wall, with the depiction of Samudra Manthan being the focal point.

Joint Magistrate Rajapalli Jagat Sai, the nodal officer of the programme, represented the Prayagraj Mela Authority. Judge Rishi Nath from the Guinness World Records team travelled from London to thoroughly assess every aspect of the event.

A chartered accounting firm, Neeraj Prakash and Associates, was responsible for observing and auditing the programme. Nischal Barot conducted the event on behalf of Chemis Connect. Eco-friendly colours were used for the mural. According to Rajapalli Jagat Sai, “This effort serves as a tribute to Maha Kumbh and conveys a message of public participation and social harmony to the world. Within the eight-hour timeframe, the maximum number of participants contributed to the painting with their handprints.”

This record not only emphasises the beautification of Maha Kumbh 2025 but also showcases the diversity and unity of those present, as each handprint represents the unique contribution of individuals to the collective artwork, reflecting the spirit of Maha Kumbh.