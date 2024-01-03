Over 2.93L beneficiaries to receive `87.92 cr

Anantapur: Pension increase Festival is being observed by the State from January 1-8 in all mandal and municipal towns in the context of pension increase from Rs 2,750 to 3,000 per month, according to Collector M Gowthami.

As many as 2,93,493 beneficiaries will be paid Rs 3,000 per month from January onwards. A sum of Rs 87.92 crore will be disbursed during the New Year week. As many as 5,234 new pensions have been sanctioned.

The pension disbursements will continue until the end of the week. The pension disbursements will take place on Wednesday in Anantapur urban, Garladinne, Gummagutta, Guntakal rural and urban, Kalyandurg rural, Kuderu, Narpala, Raptadu, Rayadurgam rural, Singanamala, Tadipatri urban and rural areas.

On January 4, pension will be disbursed in Beluguppa, Anantapuram rural, Bommanahal, Bukkarayasamudram, DHirehal, Gooty rural and urban and Peddapapur. On January 5, pension will be given in Atmakur, Kanekal, Pamidi rural and urban, Putluru, Rayadurgam urban, Settur, Uravakonda,Yadiki, Yellanur and Vidapanakal. On January 6, Vajrakarur, Bramhadanudram, Peddavaduguru, Kundurpi and Kambadur beneficiaries will get their pensions.

All beneficiaries will be given their increased pension at their doorsteps.