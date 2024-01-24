Over 3.29L SHG members receive financial help of Rs 270.54 cr

Nellore: As many as 3,29,846 SHG members received benefit to the tune of Rs 270.54 crore in the 4th phase of YSR Aasara scheme in Nellore district.

On the occasion, SHG women who participated in a video-conference, thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his initiative in extending financial support to women to ensure their empowerment. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy who participated in the programme lauded Chief Minister Jagan for extending different welfare schemes for the uplift of women.

The Minister said the YSRCP government extended a financial help of Rs 1,074 crore in four phases to 3,29,846 SHG members. He pointed out that 34,443 Self-Help Groups exist in the district. Stating that AP is the only State in the entire country extending financial support to women, he called upon the beneficiaries to properly utilise the funds.

Nellore City Mayor Sravanthi Jayavardhan, Joint Collector Kurmanath, DRDA and MEPMA project directors Sambasiva Reddy, Ravindra and others were present.