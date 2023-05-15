Over 3.37L students to appear for APEAPCET today

Anantapur: JNTUA is conducting APEAPCET-2023 examination on behalf of APSCHE. According to a press release from Vice-Chancellor Prof G Janardhana, the test will be conducted online from May 15 and APSCHE has made necessary arrangements at all 136 test centres in the state.

A total of 3,37,733 students will be taking the examination in both the MPC and BiPC streams. Last year over 3,00,111 students took the APEAPCET. Students will not be allowed into the examination hall after 9 am and will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before 12 pm. Hall tickets will have to be preserved until admissions are completed.

The APEAPCET 2023 will be held from May 15 to 19 for Engineering stream and from May 22 to 23 for Agricultural and Pharmacy streams. The examination will be held in two sessions every day except on May 19. The forenoon session is from 09:00am to 12:00 noon and the afternoon session will be from 03:00pm to 06:00pm. On May 19, only FN session will have the examination.

The candidates, who have applied for APEAPCET can download their hall tickets from the website of APEAPCET 2023 from 10:00am of May 9. The students are advised to check their hall tickets and in case of any discrepancy, they can contact the helpline 08554-234311 or 232248 or through email [email protected] The students are further advised to read all the instructions printed on the hall tickets. For the convenience of students the route map to the centre from the bus stand is also provided along with the hall tickets. Candidates are advised to be present at respective examination centres well in advance. They will be allowed into the centre by 7.30 am in the forenoon session and by 1.30 pm in the afternoon session, according to a press release from Convener, APEAPCET-2023.

For details website htpps://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/eapceat will have to be accessed.