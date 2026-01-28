Over 3.45L devotees witnessed Vahana Sevas

Tirumala: As per the directions of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and in accordance with the guidance of the Trust Board, the TTD, along with the district administration, police, APSRTC, and Srivari Sevaks, successfully conducted the Ratha Saptami festival on January 25, with grandeur and devotion like never before akin to the annual Brahmotsavams, Tiruchanur Padmavathi Ammavari Brahmotsavams, and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams, asserted TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

Following the successful completion of the Ratha Saptami celebrations, the EO, along with the Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, addressed a media conference on Tuesday afternoon at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that due to the improved facilities being provided by TTD, Tirumala has been witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees of the mega religious festivals.

Based on the past experiences and feedback received from devotees, TTD is continuously taking steps to further enhance services.

He thanked the Archakas, Vahanam bearers, and Srivari Sevaks who worked tirelessly throughout the day.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary stated that feedback was collected from devotees through WhatsApp, IVRS, and Srivari Sevaks, and nearly 97% of devotees expressed complete satisfaction with the facilities provided by TTD.

He remarked that not a single devotee in Mada Streets complained about inadequate facilities, which stands as a testimony to TTD’s efforts.

Some devotees suggested setting up additional toilets and screens in galleries, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly

A record 3.45 lakh devotees witnessed the Vahana Sevas on Mada Streets—highest ever. Successful crowd management and enhanced services achieved through inter-departmental coordination.

In all, 9.42 lakh devotees received Anna Prasadams, 6.30 lakh received beverages, 2.90 lakh received milk, 2.15 lakh received water bottles, Services of around 2200 Srivari Sevaks exclusively utilized for distribution across Mada Streets.

To prevent any untoward incidents, services of 1,800 police personnel, 1,414 vigilance staff, 150 traffic personnel were deployed.

Thanks were conveyed to the District SP and staff. A record 3.56 lakh gadgets and bags deposited at luggage centres.This marks a 73% increase compared to last year

Continuous announcements made in multiple languages to keep devotees informed.

APSRTC provided excellent services in transporting devotees- From Tirupati to Tirumala 1,932 trips, 60,425 devotees transported, From Tirumala to Tirupati 1,942 trips, 82,241 devotees transported. Devotees highly appreciated the spectacular lighting and floral decorations arranged in Tirumala.

Performances by 1,000 artistes enthralled devotees in front of Vahana Sevas.

Enhanced sanitation services on Mada Streets. continuous waste removal ensured cleanliness.-590 additional sanitation staff deployed.

Doctors, paramedical staff, and ambulances provided emergency medical services. 23,000 devotees received medical assistance. 94 devotees were shifted to hospitals in Tirupati via ambulances

TTD expressed gratitude to all departments, TTD officials, district and police administration, APSRTC, Srivari Sevaks and also to print and electronic media representatives for their extensive coverage and support.

The programme was attended by TTD CVSO Muralikrishna, Tirupati SP Subbarayudu, and other officials.