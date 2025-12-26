Over 9,000 drunk and drive cases booked in Kurnool dist in 2025

Kurnool: The district police have registered 9,025 drunk and drive cases in 2025, highlighting scale of violations and firm enforcement measures taken to curb road accidents.

SP Vikrant Patil said cases were booked from January to December 20, 2025, as part of intensified drive against motorists driving under alcohol influence.

In a press release on Thursday, the SP stated that drunken driving continues to be one of the major causes of fatal and serious road accidents in the district.

Based on accident analysis and violation patterns, police identified vulnerable stretches and high-risk zones and conducted regular as well as surprise drunk and drive checks across urban and rural areas, particularly during late evenings, nights, and weekends.

He further said large number of cases registered in 2025 reflects police department’s zero-tolerance approach towards traffic violations that endanger lives.

Special teams equipped with breath analysers were deployed at multiple locations to ensure effective detection and immediate legal action against offenders, he added.

Issuing a stern warning to motorists, SP Patil said anyone found driving after consuming alcohol will face stringent legal consequences, including registration of criminal cases and imprisonment of up to one month.

He appealed to public to act responsibly, avoid drinking and driving, and cooperate with police to help reduce road accidents and ensure safer roads in Kurnool district.