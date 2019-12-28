Over a lakh people welcome CM YS Jagan forming a human chain

Visakhapatnam: Over a lakh of people take part in the formation of a human chain, welcoming Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport.

Scores of women take part in the formation of a human chain that stretched up to 24-km from airport to Kailasagiri. Organised as a part of the 'thanksgiving' to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, it witnessed an overwhelming response from across the district as well as neighbouring regions.

Some of the students also took part in the formation of the human chain. Party leaders in various localities aided in ensuring its successful formation, mobilising the party cadre.

A large number of women from various neighbourhoods including Marripalem, Kancharapalem, Thatichetlapalem and NAD participated with enthusiasm, waving placards with an image of the CM.

After announcing his move to make Visakhapatnam as executive capital, this is the first time the CM makes a trip to the City of Destiny.

Before heading to the main venue, the CM will lay the foundation to a slew of projects such as biomining process, the establishment of museum and planetarium at Kailasagiri, tourist complex at RK Beach, multi-level car parking at Siripuram, among several others.

These development works were being initiated at a cost Rs.1,290 crore.