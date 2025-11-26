Owing to violations, a blood centre closed down

Visakhapatnam: Drugs Inspector Srinivasa Rao informed that the license of M/S Vijayasri Blood Centre, operated by Vijayasri Memorial Charitable Trust at Maharani Peta, was suspended and the centre also seized. After paying a surprise visit to the blood centre here on Tuesday, the drugs inspector mentioned that quality violations have come to light during the surprise inspections conducted on the instructions of Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav.

He stated that they found that blood was being collected without the supervision of proper medical authorities and with the support of unqualified personnel. "We also noticed that proper quality standards were not followed at the centre" Srinivasa Rao informed.

Based on the report submitted by the authorities concerned, all the activities of the blood centre have been stopped immediately in the public interest until further orders.

As per the orders of Andhra Pradesh State Drugs Control Administration Director and Licensing Authority M. Panduranga Prasad, further action will be taken, he added."If the quality standards are not followed in blood collection, reactions may occur during blood transfusion and that may lead to a threat to life," Srinivasa Rao said.

He warned that strict action will be taken against licensees who violate the requirement to operate blood banks and organise blood donation camps. Only in the presence of qualified medical officers and staff, such centres and campuses can be operated, he stressed.