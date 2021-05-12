Oxygen reserves to be ramped up : Alla Nani

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that the state government has been making efforts to increase the oxygen reserves in the state. He said the oxygen capacity will be increased from present 517 metric tonne (MT) to 600 MT. Besides, monitoring cells will be set up to prevent wastage of oxygen.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting of Cabinet sub-committee, the health minister, who is the convenor of the panel, while expressing concern over the Tirupati Ruia hospital incident, said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the district collectors to prevent shortage of oxygen in hospitals. He said that the Chief Minister wrote letter to Prime Minister seeking supply of 910 MT oxygen to meet the increasing demand. He said that the Central government gave permission to set up 49 mini oxygen plants in the state and some plants have already started production.

The minister said that the state government is ready to spend any amount of money to procure vaccines. Steps have been taken to prevent overcrowding at vaccine centres. Second dose of vaccination will be taken up by informing people through messages or through volunteers. He said task force committees were formed to prevent black marketing of Remdisivir injections. He said 15,000 beds were arranged at Covid care centres in the state.