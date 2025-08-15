PACE College tops in B Tech admissions in Prakasam

Ongole: PACE Engineering College has once again achieved the highest number of B Tech admissions in the Prakasam district, according to the AP State Engineering & Technology (AP SET) convener quota seat allotment released by the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

College Secretary and Correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar expressed his gratitude to the students and their parents for choosing PACE as their preferred institution during the AP SET 2025 counselling.

“We are committed to honouring the trust placed in us by parents and will provide a quality education to all our students,” said Dr Sridhar. He assured that the college will focus on skill training from the first year to help the students secure high-paying jobs upon graduation. Dr Sridhar concluded by congratulating all the new students and their families, reiterating the college’s dedication to providing excellent education and placement opportunities.