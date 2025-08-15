Live
- St. Louis Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh beats Caruana to stand at fourth spot
- Chandrababu hoists national flag in Vijayawada on 79th Independence Day
- National Powerlifting C’ships: 73-yr-old becomes first ever heart bypass survivor to bag 4 golds
- Patriotic rangoli contest held at KVR govt Jr College for girls
- Minister slams YSRCP govt for stopping contractors’ bills
- Olympic hockey legend Dr Vece Paes passes away
- Major battery makers see steady drop in plant operation rates in S. Korea
- The history and symbolism of India’s national flag
- The role of students in nation-building
- PM Modi announces 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' to secure key establishments with indigenous technology
PACE College tops in B Tech admissions in Prakasam
Ongole: PACE Engineering College has once again achieved the highest number of B Tech admissions in the Prakasam district, according to the AP State...
Ongole: PACE Engineering College has once again achieved the highest number of B Tech admissions in the Prakasam district, according to the AP State Engineering & Technology (AP SET) convener quota seat allotment released by the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
College Secretary and Correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar expressed his gratitude to the students and their parents for choosing PACE as their preferred institution during the AP SET 2025 counselling.
“We are committed to honouring the trust placed in us by parents and will provide a quality education to all our students,” said Dr Sridhar. He assured that the college will focus on skill training from the first year to help the students secure high-paying jobs upon graduation. Dr Sridhar concluded by congratulating all the new students and their families, reiterating the college’s dedication to providing excellent education and placement opportunities.