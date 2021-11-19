Paddy crop in 1.14 lakh ha submerged in East Godavari

Kakinada: Owing to torrential rains, the paddy crop was destroyed in East Godavari district.

Farmers are expressing their anguish and distress over the loss. If the rain continues for the next few days, the paddy crops may be damaged further.

According to the Agriculture department officials, paddy is cultivated in 2.21 lakh hectares. In 1,14,282 hectares, paddy plants are drooped and bent down in 42 mandals owing to winds accompanied by incessant rains. In 15,165 acres, paddy crop was partially affected. Similarly, 11,888 acres of paddy crop was completely submerged in rainwater.

The farmers said that almost all the crops were damaged.

A farmer V Nageswar Rao from Kapileswarapuram mandal said that the farmers have harvested the crop and dried it on the paddy grounds. Meanwhile, the rains have damaged the crop and the paddy has become sprouts. If the paddy is dried again, the daily wages for the labourers would become a burden to the farmers.

He also requested the government to supply gunny bags to take the paddy.