Paddy in 543 hectares damaged in Nallajerla mandal

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District CollectorP Prasanthi directed the officials that flood relief works should be undertaken with responsibility. Hot drinking water and hot food should be provided to the flood victims at the rehabilitation centres.

On Monday, she held a teleconference with district, division, mandal officers and special officers for the implementation of flood relief programmes.

The Collector said that the concerned heads of departments should assess the damage caused to the agriculture-related sectors as well as the damage caused in terms of infrastructure due to the impact of flood and submit reports.

She said that the victims of the Godavari flood should also be given shelter in rehabilitation centres in Kovvur and Rajahmundry divisions. She advised that all should be vigilant about the fake posts on social media about the flood. She directed officials to take steps to see that no one comes to flood areas.

Infants, pregnant women and the elderly in flood-hit areas should be identified and shifted to the rehabilitation centres.

Collector Prasanthi inspected the crops damaged due to the Errakaluva flood in Gundepalli village of Nallajarla mandal. Farmers said that 20 acres of crops were washed away in the village.

The Collector said that in Nallajerla mandal, 543 hectares of paddy and 2.6 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged. Seven electricity poles were damaged and officials were ordered to repair them and restore power supply.