Paddy inundated in over 2,000 acres in Palnadu dist

Guntur: Paddy crop was inundated in over 2,000 acres in Palnadu district due to unseasonal rains during the last two days.

Paddy fields were submerged at Vinukonda, Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet and Sattenapalli Assembly constituencies in Palnadu district. The farmers express concern over paddy getting discoloured and damaged if rains continue.

Farmers also fear that the rains could cause damage to crops like chillies, cotton, maize and vegetable gardens.

Meanwhile, in the Tenali division of Guntur district, the paddy harvesting process may be delayed. If unseasonal rain continues, the paddy crop is likely to get damaged.

The farmers are demanding the government to purchase the paddy stocks even if the moisture percentage is high.

Farmers complain that if the paddy yield contains 17% moisture, the traders are refusing to purchase the paddy yield. Ryots who raised chillies fear pest attack to the crop.

Those who cultivated cotton in Palandu district say that the unseasonal rains during the last two days caused crop damage. If rain continues, they will incur further losses.

Palnadu district agriculture department officials said, quot-ing preliminary reports, that 1,000 acres of paddy fields were submerged in the district. If the rain continues, farmers will incur crop loss.

Meanwhile, a third danger signal was hoisted at Ni-zampatnam Harbour and fishermen were instructed not to venture into the sea as a precautionary measure.