Paderu: Police services noble & invaluable, says Collector Sumeet Kumar

Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP N Satish Kumar speaking at Police Commemoration Day programme at Paderu on Friday. District Collector Sumeet Kumar is also seen

Paderu (ASR District): District Collector Sumeet Kumar praised the services of the police and said they cannot be forgotten in the protection of peace and security in society. They are continuously rendering their services for the protection of law and order, he said.

The Collector was the chief guest at the commemoration programme of police martyrs at Talarisingi Tribal Welfare Residential School ground in Paderu on Friday.

District SP S Satish Kumar said that the police are performing their duties risking their lives for the country. So far 74 policemen have lost their lives in the line of duty across the State.

Sub-Collector V Abhishek, Additional SP (Admn) Tuhin Sinha, Chinthapalli ASP KPS Kishore, Additional SP (AR) V Satthi Raju, DSPs A Venkata Rao and Murthy, CIs GD Babu, Sudhakar, Appanna, Satyanarayana, Ashok and Swami Naidu participated in the programme.

