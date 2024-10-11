Paderu : Two Maoists surrender

Paderu (ASR District): Two young members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday, expressing disillusionment with the party’s ideology and a desire for a peaceful life.

Muchika Aitha (20) and Madakam Hinge (20) surrendered to Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, and, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Chinturu Pankaj Kumar Meena. Aitha and Hinge both hail from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh and had been active in the Maoist ranks for several years. Aitha, originally from Dantespuram village joined the Maoists at 16 after being influenced by cultural activities and propaganda. Over the years, he participated in various operations, including ambushes against security forces. His experiences ultimately led to a growing discontent with the party’s treatment of tribal members and the lack of faith in its leadership.

Hinge, from Kinderlpad village, was coerced into joining the Maoist ranks in 2017 after threats were made against her family. She took part in several violent incidents, including the killing of individuals branded as police informers. However, she became increasingly frustrated with the party’s ideology and exploitation of local youth. Both young adults cited several reasons for their surrender: increasing police presence, the government’s developmental initiatives, and the effective rehabilitation policies offered by the state, which include financial rewards and job opportunities for surrendering cadres. The police assured them that they would receive the benefits outlined in the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, which includes a reward of Rs 1 lakh and various welfare schemes aimed at aiding their transition to a normal life.