Padma Shri gives more responsibility, says Chandra Sekhar Sankurathri

Kakinada: The Central government has announced the award of Padma Shri to the founder of the Sankuratri Foundation, Director Dr. Chandra Sekhar Sankurathri for his invaluable and significant services in the field of social work. The Sankurathri Foundation (SF) was established in 1989 by Dr. ChandraSekhar Sankurathri in memory of his wife Manjari, son Kiran, and daughter Sarada, who perished in the bombing of Air India Flight 182 off the coast of Ireland on June 23 , 1985. The Foundation's mission is to elevate the quality of life of people around India .

He stated that the Sankuratri Foundation has been working tirelessly for the last three decades to prevent blindness among Andhra Pradesh's one crore people.The efforts to prevent and cure blindness are being organised in the form of several programs. While organising these programs, Srikiran's mission is to provide accessible, affordable, and equitable quality eye care. Dr. Chandrasekhar said that during his difficult journey of more than three decades, he has expressed his gratitude to the people who have helped and encouraged him. He stated that the Sankuratri Foundation has been working tirelessly for the last three decades to prevent blindness among Andhra Pradesh's one crore people.The efforts to prevent and cure blindness are being organised in the form of several programs. While organising these programs, Srikiran's mission is to provide accessible, affordable, and equitable quality eye care .

He stated that he founded the hospital in order to bring light into the eyes of the blind. He performed eye surgeries without charging at least 90% of the people. Dr. Chandrasekhar expressed his joy for the recognition of his social work and thanked both the central and state governments for bestowing the Padma Shri award on him . He also stated that there is a lot of hard work behind the award of the Padma Shri. He happily dedicates this award to those who helped him render social service. He stated that he would not become arrogant as a result of the award, but would instead continue to work for the welfare of the people. He said that the award made him more responsible and accountable to society.