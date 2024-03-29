Live
Just In
Padmasali Sangam extends support to Kottu Satyanarayana in Tadepalligudem
Representatives of the regional Padmasali Sangam showed their support for Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana, who is contesting as the YSR Congress Party candidate for the Tadepalligudem Assembly Constituency.
Representatives of the regional Padmasali Sangam showed their support for Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana, who is contesting as the YSR Congress Party candidate for the Tadepalligudem Assembly Constituency. The meeting took place at Satyanarayana's office on Thursday night, where the representatives praised his leadership and governance over the past 30 years.
During the meeting, the representatives highlighted the development and progress that had taken place under Satyanarayana's leadership. They also expressed their confidence that Satyanarayana would ensure peace, security, and prosperity in the region if elected. Recognizing his commitment to development, law and order, and effective leadership, the representatives announced their full support for Satyanarayana in the upcoming election.
The representatives also shared the benefits they had received from Satyanarayana's cooperation on various occasions. Honorary Presidents of the Tadepalligudem Regional Padmasali Association, including Uyyuri Nageswara Rao and Sirapu Apparao, along with other members, reiterated their support for Satyanarayana at the meeting.
Additionally, former municipal vice chairman Karri Bhaskara Rao and area hospital development committee member Kolukuluri Dharmarajulu were present at the meeting to show their support for Satyanarayana's candidacy.