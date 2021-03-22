Top
ADVERTISEMENT
Padmasali Sangham felicitates Chirala Municipal Chairman

YSRCP leader Karanam Venkatesh congratulating CMC Chairman Janjanam Srinivasa Rao and Padmasali ward members in Chirala on Sunday
YSRCP leader Karanam Venkatesh congratulating CMC Chairman Janjanam Srinivasa Rao and Padmasali ward members in Chirala on Sunday

Chirala: The Padmasali International Welfare Association, Chirala felicitated the newly- elected Nunicipal Chairman Janjanam Srinivasa Rao, and other Padmasali ward members at a programme held at Sri Padmasaliya Bahuttama Sangham Hall in Chirala on Sunday.

The Padmasali Sangham members and other weaver communities' people conducted a massive rally in the town and paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and BC leaders by garlanding their statues. Later in the meeting, the YSRCP leader Karanam Venkatesh participated as the chief guest and felicitated the CMC chairman Janjanam Srinivasa Rao, councillors from 4th, 10th, 11th and 15th wards, Goli Jagadeesh, Goli Swathi, Thokala Anil and Dasari Sarada along with the Padmasali Corporation director Goli Kumari.

The BC leaders who participated in the programme said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced many welfare schemes that can be utilised by the weavers and has brought recognition to them. They thanked the Chief Minister for giving the opportunity as the municipal chairman to Srinivasa Rao and MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy for supporting him. The chairman Srinivasa Rao and ward members announced that they will be always available for the public and strive for the welfare of the community also.

