Padmavathi Brahmotsavam: Ankurarpanam, Kumkumarchana held

Tirupati: As a preparatory religious exercise ahead of the annual Brahmotsavam, priests observed Ankurarpanam in Goddess Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur near here on Thursday.

Earlier, Laksha Kumkumarchana was observed with religious fervour in the temple as part of Brahmotsavam preparations. The women devotees offered Kumkumarchana Puja in front of Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Utsava Murty with utmost devotion chanting Her divine names in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam.

The ritual was conducted in a phased manner between 8 am and 12 noon. temple DyEO Govindarajan, AEO Ramesh, Archaka i Babu Swamy and others, devotees were present.

The annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam of Goddess Padmavathi will start with Dwajarohanm in the shrine on Friday. TTD joint executive officer Veerabrahmam, temple officials participated in the Ankurarpanam.