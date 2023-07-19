Padmavati Express train derails in Tirupati, few trains rescheduled

The Padmavati Express train between Tirupati and Secunderabad has reportedly derailed at Tirupati railway station. However, there were no casualties reported.

According to the details, one of the coaches of the train has derailed on the Platform No. 6 during a shunting process. The authorities who noticed it swiftly responded to the situation and resolved the problem.

Meanwhile, several trains were delayed due to the incident. The departure time of 12763 Padmavati Express, which was scheduled to leave Tirupati for Secunderabad at 4:55 PM, has been rescheduled to 7:45 PM. Similarly, the departure time of Tirupati - Nizamuddin Rayalaseema Express has also been rescheduled. The Rayalaseema Express scheduled to leave Tirupati at 5:30 PM, will now depart at 8:00 PM.