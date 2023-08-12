Paediatrician held for killing his wife, a gynaecologist

MACHILIPATNAM: Finally, the Krishna district police have successfully solved the mysterious murder case of the gynaecologist which took place in Machilipatnam on July 25th by arresting the two accused persons.

Despite having no clues in the primary stage of the investigation, the police cracked the case by using technology and collecting strong evidence eventually.

During their investigation the police have found that the deceased woman’s husband who is a prominent paediatrician in and around Machilipatnam, Dr Macherla Loknath Maheswara Rao, had killed Dr Radha with the help of his driver Spoorthi Janardhan.

Macherla Loknath Maheswara Rao and his wife Dr Radha have been running Mother and Child Hospital-Sri Venkateswara Hospital for the past 25 years at Javvarpeta in Machilipatnam.

Disclosing the case details here on Friday, Krishna District SP P Joshuva informed that accused Macherla Loknath had chalked out a plan to kill his wife in view of the property disputes. The accused had frequently quarrels with his wife on property issues and other matters.

In view of this, the accused had decided to murder her wife and conceived plans accordingly. He discussed this matter with his driver Janardhan for a few days and they both executed their plan of killing her on July 25th. As part of implementing their plan, driver Janardhan and Loknath had rushed to the second floor of the house and hid at the same place at 5.55 pm.

At the behest of the Loknath, Janardhan entered the house and held her Dr Radha tightly from behind, soon Loknath came inside and brutally hit her on the head and back with a steel wrench which is used to tighten the oxygen cylinders in the hospital.

After she was beaten to death, they both came out of the house from the backside. Later, Janardhan sprinkled red chilli powder over the dead body and in the hall as per the suggestion of Loknath to divert the case. During the murder they had also stolen the golden ornaments (8 golden bangles, chain and others) worn by Dr Radha and put them at a secret place at the hospital premises and also concealed the wrench which was used for murder at another place.

After that, Loknath called up the police and complained that some unknown assailants murdered his wife and stole golden ornaments at 10.30 pm on the same day (July 25th).

The SP said that they have arrested both the accused and seized the gold ornaments and the wrench from their possession. The SP said the accused would be produced before the magistrate. He appreciated DSP Madhava Reddy, Inaguduru CI Umamaheswara Rao, SIs Firoz and Manikyamma for nailing the case.