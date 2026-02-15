Pakala Beach Festival starts on grand note grandly

Singarayakonda: The two-day Pakala Beach Festival, near Singarayakonda, organized by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, and the Prakasam district administration, started on Saturday with a grand reception by thousands of people and tourists participating in it.

The event, which was arranged along the beach at Pakala, has rides including a helicopter, speed boats, water scooters, hot air balloons, horse riding, beach sports, sand arts, a pyrotechnic show, an exhibition, food stalls, along with a live band and musical night for the two days.

The Beach Festival was inaugurated in the morning by the district collector P Raja Babu, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Sathya, APTDB chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, joint collector Kalpana Kumari, and others. The officials and leaders joined the public on helicopter, boat rides, and other engaging activities.

In the evening, cultural programs started from 06:00 pm, with anchor Suma leading the event. The dignitaries explained the festival, its tourism potential, and the government's support. The Royal Dance Academy presented a Tollywood Dance Mashup, the Auto Ram Prasad Jabardast team performed a few skits, and Mohana Bhogaraju and Reena Kumar performed live with a band, thrilling the audience. The Prakasam police oversaw security, arranged expert swimmers, and ensured no untoward incidents occurred on the first day.