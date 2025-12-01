Palamaner to become a key model for highway–wildlife integration

Tirupati: A major wildlife-friendly infrastructure project is underway in Palamaner forest corridor of Chittoor district, where a three-kilometre elephant underpass is being integrated into the Chennai–Bengaluru Express Highway. Palamaner reserve forest is known as a traditional movement zone for elephants, with herds travelling between Kaundinya Sanctuary and neighbouring forest pockets. With the new expressway cutting through nearly 4 km of this terrain, authorities revised the highway design to ensure that animal paths remain uninterrupted.

Forest officials say elephants frequently cross the existing highway during night hours and are often caught between fast-moving vehicles. Several elephants have died over the years due to confusion on the road, prompting both the State government and NHAI to consider long-term solutions. After joint field studies, three underpasses for elephants and three smaller structures for smaller species were identified as essential.

The construction zone extends across 7.1 kilometres of forest area. Within this, the high-movement zone—spread over three kilometres—has been exclusively earmarked for underpass structure. It is being built using five major pillars arranged at distances of 300 metres, 450 metres, 1,400 metres, 650 metres and 60 metres. Engineers say the spacing, height and load strength have been tailored to suit the natural walking behaviour of elephants, ensuring sufficient clearance and uninterrupted visibility across the span.

Design provisions include controlled lighting to reduce darkness under the structure and adequate airflow to mimic natural forest conditions. To avoid damage to forest soil layers, construction soil is sourced from outside the reserve area. Forest officials said every stage of the work is being monitored to ensure there is no impact on vegetation or water channels. Minor bridges are also being built across local streams to maintain natural drainage.

According to forest officials, Palamaner would become one of the very few locations in the country to host a full-scale elephant underpass integrated with an express highway. He noted that the region currently holds 100 to 110 elephants, and the new pathway is expected to reduce their entry into villages and prevent incidents similar to recent cases where a stray elephant wandered into a settlement and a forest officer was injured while attempting to drive it away.

Officials believe that once completed, the project will help ease long-standing concerns of farmers who face crop damage and night-time movement restrictions. With the expressway expected to increase traffic density, authorities view the underpass system as essential for balancing infrastructure growth with wildlife protection.