Palle inspects arrangements in Puttaparthi
On the occasion of 99th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, along with district SP Ratna and municipal officials, inspected arrangements in Puttaparthi town on Friday.
Raghunatha Reddy told the officials concerned to provide drinking water at Sattemma temple in Puttaparthi town, to set up a medical camp at vehicle parking lot at Karnataka Nagepally on Chitravathi road and to clear garbage on Chitravathi river banks. He instructed police to ensure that no private vehicles will park at RTC bus stand.
As Governor S Abdul Nazeer is attending the celebrations, the former Minister and SP inquired about police security, barricades for the arrival of devotees, arrangements for VIPs and infrastructure. Municipal DE Narasimha Murthy, Municipal Floor Leader Ratnappa Chowdhury, former Municipal Chairman L Ganganna and others accompanied Palle.
Meanwhile, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy has ordered the municipal officials to make arrangements to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties during the 99th birth anniversary fete of Sai Baba.
Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, SP Ratna and others inspecting arrangements at Prashanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Friday