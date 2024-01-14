Live
- Free medical camp held on Kurnool under auspices of MLA Hafeez Khan
- Yadava community welcome Eluru MP ticket to Sunil Kumar Yadav
- YSRCP changing MLAs out of fear of losing, says TDP
- Ganta Srinivas Rao extended Sankranti wishes, says TDP-Jana Sena will form the govt.
- 66-day long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra begins from Manipur
- Singanamala TDP in-charge Sravani Sri burns govt. GOs in bonfires
- Chintamaneni Prabhakar extend Sankranti wishes to people, flays Jagan
- Sankranti Rangoli competitions held in Visakhapatnam west constituency
- TDP leaders join YSRCP in Kadiri in presence of BS Maqbool
- Dharmavaram TDP leaders burn Naidu arrest and FIR copies on bonfires
Palle Raghunath Reddy tours Kothacheruvu mandal, consoles TDP activist
Former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy toured extensively in Kothacheruvu mandal. Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy went to her native village and paid floral tributes to Rangamma, the wife of senior TDP leader Srinivasulu of Kottacheruvu Mandal's Errapalli village, who died due to illness.
Later, he visited the family members and offered financial assistance and expressed his condolences. After that, he visited Bairapuram and visited many families who were in trouble. He promised to provide financial assistance and support in every way. A large number of local Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists participated in this program.
