Palle Raghunath Reddy tours Kothacheruvu mandal, consoles TDP activist

Former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy toured extensively in Kothacheruvu mandal. Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy went to her native village and paid floral tributes to Rangamma, the wife of senior TDP leader Srinivasulu of Kottacheruvu Mandal's Errapalli village, who died due to illness.





Later, he visited the family members and offered financial assistance and expressed his condolences. After that, he visited Bairapuram and visited many families who were in trouble. He promised to provide financial assistance and support in every way. A large number of local Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists participated in this program.