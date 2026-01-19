Palnadu: Moving from conflict to prosperity

Amaravati: Palnadu district in-charge Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Sunday stated that Palnadu region, which witnessed violence and bloodshed during YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, is now experiencing peace and development under the present coalition government. Also, agricultural fields are receiving irrigation water and normalcy has been restored across the district after the coalition government assumed office, he added.

The Minister accused YSRCP leaders of deliberately politicising isolated incidents to defame Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He asserted that people clearly understand the difference between the governance of TDP under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Strongly condemning what he termed as false propaganda regarding factionalism and murder politics in Palnadu, Ravi Kumar said the region suffered extensively during the five-year YSRCP rule due to factional violence and illegal mining activities. He alleged that several innocent people, including members of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, were killed during that period, while the previous government failed to take effective action. The Minister further claimed that hundreds of residents from Pinnelli village in Gurazala constituency were forced to flee their houses due to fear and insecurity during the YSRCP regime. He said no meaningful steps were taken then to protect the affected families or to restore law and order. Recalling attacks on TDP leaders and party workers, Ravi Kumar said that even N Chandrababu Naidu was prevented from visiting Palnadu to console the victims during the previous government’s tenure. In contrast, he noted that after the formation of the coalition government, peace has returned to the region, displaced families are coming back to their villages, and farmers are receiving uninterrupted irrigation water.

He also alleged that the YSRCP was founded using illegally acquired wealth and accused its leaders of indulging in unethical and opportunistic politics for personal and political gain.

Emphasising the coalition government’s commitment to development, peace, and the maintenance of law and order, the Minister warned that any attempt to disturb public harmony would be dealt with strictly