Panasapadu tribals heave a sigh of relief

Anakapalli: Tribals of Panasapadu village of Rolugunta mandal heave a sigh of relief as they finally get a road facility.

After struggling for almost five decades, the tribals now gain access to the basic infrastructure. The recent visit paid by District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti along with the revenue officials to Panasapadu tribal village in Anakapalli district has eventually paid dividends. It was then the tribals poured out their woes to the district officials. They told the Collector that they were deprived of basic infrastructure for decades in the hamlet. They included road facility, safe drinking water and electricity.

The tribals mentioned that many of them have been denied proper healthcare as there was no road access to avail even emergency service. And gaining access to an ambulance is a horrendous task for them.

Responding to their woes, Ravi Subhash considered serious measures to address their issues and directed Narsipatnam RDO Bhavani Shankar to resolve them on a priority basis.

Following the Collector's orders, the revenue officials carried out a survey in the village and earmarked the road to be constructed at the hamlet. Meanwhile, the tribals chipped in for the road construction work with the help of an excavator and by contributing Rs 1,000 for the endeavour from each tribal family. Villagers and AP Girijana Sangam Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee members mentioned that the district officials considered concrete steps to put an end to their decades long issue.