‘Pancha Parivartan’ campaign from tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: District Sanghachalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Karri Rama Reddy informed that a public awareness programme called ‘Pancha Parivartan’ will commence oon August 15 in the wake of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at the Rajahmundry Press club, he emphasised the importance of hoisting the national flag at every house on Independence Day.

He said that RSS activists would visit homes to spread awareness about the goals of the Pancha Parivartan. The Hindu community is facing challenges due to a lack of unity and the qualities needed for strength. He noted that caste divisions and hatred have become major obstacles.

The Pancha Parivartan programme aims to foster a sense of unity among people, regardless of caste differences, and revive the values of the traditional joint family system. He also stressed the need to reduce plastic use to protect the environment and promote self-sufficiency by increasing domestic production. RSS Godavari Vibhag Sangh Chalak R Subba Raju and co-director Vadrevu Manikyala Rao and Oleti Satyanarayana were present.