‘Panchagramalu issue will be resolved for good by NDA govt’

Visakhapatnam : Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that Simhachalam Devasthanam will be de-veloped with the support of Central government’s PRASAD Scheme.

Speaking to the media at Simhachalam shrine on Wednesday, he said that plans are afoot to provide facilities so that devotees who come for darshan can spend a day at the hill.

He said that efforts will be made to provide TDRs to the victims of road widening taken as part of the BRTS project at the earliest.

He opined that the lives of the displaced families have become upside down in a matter of days due to the road expansion project.

The MLA made it clear that it is not appropriate to compare this with the Tanuku TDR scam and he has already taken this matter to the notice of the Municipal Minister P Narayana.

He promised to show a permanent solution to the land issue of Panchagramalu of Simhacha-lam which forms a part of the election slogan.

The MLA said no party will use it as an election mantra further as the problem would be re-solved by the NDA government.

Under the able leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu, he wished the state to become number one in the country on all fronts this New Year. Ward corporator P.V Narasimham, ward president Panchadarla Srinivas accompanied the MLA.