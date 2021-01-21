Panchayat elections will be held as per schedule: AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

In the wake of Andhra Pradesh High Court's judgement on conduction of Panchayat elections, the State Election Commission is preparing to hold elections. The SEC has clarified that the elections will be held as per the schedule.



The SEC said it would soon hold a meeting with the CS, DGP, collectors and SPs to review the conduct of the panchayat elections. "Panchayat elections will be held on the 5th, 9th, 13th and 17th of next month," SEC said.

The SEC said that the government had told the court that it would co-operate in the election process. He clarified that the elections would be held in four phases as per the High Court orders and asserted that election Code is already in force in rural areas.

He said that development programs would have effect on people and made clear that he shall bring this matter to the attention of Chief Secretary. "The government has already announced that it will co-operate in the elections; we will hold a meeting with Chief Secretary, DGP, collectors and SPs soon, "SEC Ramesh told media.