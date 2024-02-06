Live
- Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
- At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"
- Leaked: Nothing Phone 2(a) Design and Departure from Glyph Interface
- Indian-American presidential candidate Haley seeks Secret Service protection: Report
- AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day
- Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
- Deworming Day to be observed on Feb 9
- Electricity workers join CITU
- Two patents granted to UoH
- Unlocking the Door to Europe: How to Secure Your Schengen Visa
Just In
Panchayat Raj SE, DPO take charge
Highlights
The district officers of various departments who came to the East Godavari district on transfer took charge on Monday. Later, they met the Collector on a courtesy call.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The district officers of various departments who came to the East Godavari district on transfer took charge on Monday. Later, they met the Collector on a courtesy call.
Mohammad Alimulha took charge as District Panchayat Raj Superintending Engineer on Monday.
Mohammad Alimulha came here on transfer from Krishna district after the retirement of ABV Prasad, who worked in this capacity till now.
Alimulha joined as an AE in the Panchayat Raj Department in Kurnool district in 1988. He was subsequently promoted as DEE and later as SE in 2022.
Similarly, D Rambabu took charge as District Panchayat Officer (DPO) from in-charge DPO JV Satyanarayana. Rambabu came here on transfer from the Bapatla district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS