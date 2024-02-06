  • Menu
Panchayat Raj SE, DPO take charge
The district officers of various departments who came to the East Godavari district on transfer took charge on Monday. Later, they met the Collector on a courtesy call.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The district officers of various departments who came to the East Godavari district on transfer took charge on Monday. Later, they met the Collector on a courtesy call.

Mohammad Alimulha took charge as District Panchayat Raj Superintending Engineer on Monday.

Mohammad Alimulha came here on transfer from Krishna district after the retirement of ABV Prasad, who worked in this capacity till now.

Alimulha joined as an AE in the Panchayat Raj Department in Kurnool district in 1988. He was subsequently promoted as DEE and later as SE in 2022.

Similarly, D Rambabu took charge as District Panchayat Officer (DPO) from in-charge DPO JV Satyanarayana. Rambabu came here on transfer from the Bapatla district.

