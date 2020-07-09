Pandemic spreads due to people's negligence in Chittoor: Civic chief

Chittoor: Due to rapid spread of Covid-19 in the city, 32 divisions out of the total 50 were declared containment clusters and the tally rose to 164 in the district.



Speaking to The Hans India here on Thursday, P Viswanatha, Municipal Commissioner , admitted that the virus has been spreading abnormally despite several preventive measures initiated by the civic body. People are not wearing face masks and are not maintaining social distance when they come out and this has been leading to the speedy spread of coronavirus, he regretted. During the last three days, there has been abnormal surge of the Covid-19 in the city registering 57 corona positive cases.

Earlier, he visited Peddaharijanwada and Thotapalem where Covid 19 cases were registered in a big number . N Bhaskar Reddy, one town Circle Inspector and Yugandhar , 2 Town CI, City Planning Officer Nagendra accompanied the Municipal Commissioner.