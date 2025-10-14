Panic grips SVU, Vedic campuses after fresh leopard sightings

Tirupati: As wildlife experts had cautioned a couple of months ago when a leopard was trapped on Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus, the problem appears far from over. They had warned that the captured leopard might not be the only one roaming the area, and their words have now proven prophetic. Fresh sightings of a leopard around SV University and Sri Venkateswara Vedic University campuses have once again triggered panic among students, faculty, and residents, who are living in constant fear.

On Sunday night, inmates of SV Vedic University campus, which adjoins SVU premises, reported spotting a leopard. Similar sightings have been reported in recent days from different parts of SVU campus as well. In response, both universities — along with the nearby SV Veterinary University — have put up cautionary flex banners warning of leopard movements and urging people to stay vigilant.

SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof T Narasinga Rao personally inspected the areas where the big cat has been seen most frequently. During his visit on Saturday, he instructed university officials to promptly inform Forest Department about any new sightings and to advise residents of staff quarters and hostels to remain cautious, especially at night.

The Forest Department has already set up four cages on the campuses, one of which successfully trapped a leopard in August. Officials say that leopards typically avoid human contact, but the growing availability of unattended food waste in and around urban areas is attracting them. Open garbage piles, leftovers from roadside eateries across the Alipiri – Zoo Park road, and poor waste management have created easy feeding grounds, drawing wild animals dangerously close to populated zones.

SV University has in many ways turned into a makeshift wildlife zone. Apart from the leopards, the campus is home to stray dogs, pigs, and even deer, creating an uneasy coexistence between wildlife and humans. Residents of the Prakash Nagar staff quarters have expressed frustration over the unchecked animal presence, particularly the dozens of stray pigs and dogs wandering around.

Morning walkers often encounter large groups of dogs, some of which are sustained by people feeding them biscuits. “There are around 20 deer on the campus — so naturally, leopards come looking for their prey,” remarked one morning walker.

Wildlife experts and university administrators are now calling for a more permanent solution to prevent further human-wildlife encounters. They have proposed building a 10-foot-high iron fence along the Alipiri–Cherlopalli corridor to restrict the movement of wild animals into campus areas. They also stress the need for improved waste management systems and the removal of stray animals from the university grounds. Some have suggested setting up a secured deer park within the campus or relocating the animals to the nearby Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park.