  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Panyam MLA to hold a program in Markapuram tomorrow

Panyam MLA to hold a program in Markapuram tomorrow
x
Highlights

There will be a program organised in K. Markapuram village of Kalluru Mandal under Panyam Constituency.

There will be a program organised in K. Markapuram village of Kalluru Mandal under Panyam Constituency. The program will be led by Panyam MLA Mr. Katasani Ramabhupal Reddy who will focus on the "Distribution of house plates".

The organizers request the participation of YSR Congress Party leaders, activists, media personnel, social media members, and concerned government officials to ensure the success of this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X