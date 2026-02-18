Paramedical student found dead in Kurnool hostel

Kurnool: A tragic incident was reported at Viswabharathi Medical College in Penchikalapadu, Kurnool district, where a young paramedical student was found dead in her hostel room on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Sonika (19), allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself inside the hostel premises, sending shockwaves through the campus and the surrounding area.

Sonika was a first-year student of Anaesthesia in the paramedical course at the college. She hailed from Kalajuvvalapadu village in Prakasam district. Her parents were identified as Ratnaiah and Radhika. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred in the early hours of the day, but the college management allegedly attempted to keep the matter confidential, triggering suspicion among students.

The issue came to light after a group of students alerted the police, following which officers rushed to the spot and conducted a scene-of-offence inspection.

The body was shifted for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. Police officials stated that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the student’s death.