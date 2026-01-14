Paramotor sky ride adds thrill to Sankranti festivities

Bhimavaram: Bhimavaram added a new dimension to Sankranti celebrations this year with the introduction of a paramotor aerial adventure sky ride, blending tradition with modern recreation and drawing keen interest from festival visitors and local residents alike.

Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju inaugurated the adventure activity on Tuesday, stating that Sankranti festivities should go beyond customs and also offer memorable experiences to the public. The paramotor aerial adventure, organised by AP Adventures Promoters, was launched at an open ground opposite Mithra Hospital on Juvvalapalem Road at Pedda Amiram in Kalla mandal, in the presence of district collector Chadalavada Nagarani and joint collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy.

Collector Nagarani undertook the first sky ride, setting the tone for the event and encouraging participation from youth, local leaders and families. The visual of the collector taking to the skies created enthusiasm among the gathering and highlighted the district administration’s support for innovative tourism initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that while Sankranti is rooted in age-old traditions and rural sports, introducing adventure activities would make the celebrations more vibrant and attractive, especially for younger generations. He assured that the paramotor rides were being conducted under strict safety norms and appealed to the public to make use of the facility during the festival period.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Nagarani said Bhimavaram, known for its rich cultural traditions during Sankranti, is now stepping into the space of adventure tourism. Sharing her experience, she described the sky ride as exciting and memorable, and encouraged people, particularly youth and children, to participate in the safe and regulated activity. She informed that the paramotor rides can reach an altitude of up to 600 metres and that four trained sky riders would operate daily from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm throughout the Sankranti festivities.

The event witnessed the presence of District Library Organisation Chairman Jutthuga Nagaraju, District Tourism Officer A Venkata Apparao, AP Adventures Promoters representatives P Amarnath and B Praveen, along with local leaders, officials and a large number of visitors. The introduction of the paramotor aerial adventure has added a fresh attraction to Bhimavaram’s Sankranti celebrations, offering festival goers a rare aerial view and a unique festive experience.