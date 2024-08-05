Parchuru: Free mega eye screening camp organised

Parchuru: Mega eye screening camp was organised by the Yeluri Charitable Trust and Nova Agri Group, in association with the Sankara Eye Hospital at the ZP High School in Inkollu.

Hundreds of poor people from the surrounding areas reached the ZPHS Inkollu early morning.

The experts’ panel of doctors screened the people with advanced equipment and conducted diabetes and hypertension tests. The doctors gave prescriptions to get free medicines to the required and suggested eye surgeries to those people who needed them. Doctors referred 475 people for eye surgeries.

The locals praised the MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao for organising service programmes for the last 15 years and conducting free eye and knee replacement surgeries for thousands of people in the surrounding places.

The TDP leaders Nayudu Hanumantha Rao, Paleru Ramakrishna, Veeragandham Anjaneyulu, Karri Srinivasa Rao, and others participated in the programme.