Parents, teachers told to motivate kids to plant saplings

Srikakulam: Parents and teachers need to motivate children towards plantation of saplings, said Green Army founder president B Gopal and Palasa municipal councillor G Joga Rao. They planted different saplings at Oriya school in Palasa town on Tuesday.

On the occasion, they explained importance of trees in protection of environmental balance. Every child should plant a tree in a year either at their school or home. It should become a habit of all and then only environment will be protected, they said. School headmaster S Janardan Rao, teachers, irrigation and municipal employees attended.