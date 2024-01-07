Paritala Sriram assures assistance to handloom sectors after TDP comes to power

Telugu Desam Party constituency in-charge Paritala Sriram recently expressed concerns about the declining state of the handloom industry in Dharmavaram. He emphasized the importance of protecting this industry as it plays a vital role in sustaining the town. Sriram highlighted the special identity of Dharmavaram sarees worldwide, but noted that their popularity is diminishing. To address these issues, Sriram embarked on a padayatra (foot march), visiting various colonies in Dharmavaram.

The procession covered eight wards, and Sriram received a warm welcome from local activists and residents. During his interactions, Sriram listened to the grievances of handloom workers who have been grappling with rising raw material prices and the adverse impact of power looms on the industry. He urged authorities to provide adequate incentives and subsidies to support weavers. Sriram also criticized the current government for neglecting the handloom sector and promised that the Telugu Desam Party would support the industry. Additionally, Sriram met with polishing workers in the silk saree profession and discussed their difficulties, including increased prices of gum and the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on their income. Sriram pledged to address these issues and ensure that workers receive appropriate healthcare benefits. He promised to take up the matter with the central government regarding GST.

Dharmavaram is renowned for its handloom industry, and Sriram criticized the government for neglecting this significant profession and withdrawing previous subsidies. He accused MLA Kethi Reddy of ignoring the problems faced by handloom workers. Overall, the padayatra received a positive response, with Hindupuram Parliament President Parthasarathy also participating in the march and expressing support for Sriram and the Telugu Desam Party. Parthasarathy stressed the need for the party's victory in the upcoming elections and commended Sriram's efforts to address the concerns of the local community. He pledged to fulfill Sriram's promises once elected as an MLA and called on the public to make an informed decision in the upcoming polls, which are scheduled to take place in three months.