Paritala Sriram ends Padayatra in Dharmavaram, says will support all sectors

Paritala Sri Ram recently concluded his padayatra in Dharmavaram, which lasted for five days and covered 40 wards. On the final day, an public meeting was held in NTR's circle and Paritala Sriram expressed his gratitude to Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for their support.

He emphasized the importance of the handloom industry in Dharmavaram and pledged to save it through the implementation of technology. He also expressed his commitment to supporting the families of workers who have tragically taken their own lives. Additionally, he mentioned his plans to promote the garment industry for women in the region.

Paritala Sriram called for an end to anarchy and urged for a peaceful environment in Dharmavaram. He questioned the effectiveness of MLA Ketireddy's efforts to address local issues and criticized the involvement of handloom traders in politics. He assured the people of Dharmavaram that he would stand by them and support them in unforeseen circumstances.