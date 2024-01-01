Paritala Sriram organises grand celebrations on New year in Dharmavaram

Paritala Sriram, the Dharmavaram constituency in-charge of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), organized grand New Year celebrations in Ramagiri Mandal Venkatapuram and the TDP office in Dharmavaram.

Sriram warmly greeted leaders, activists, and fans in Venkatapuram until 10 am, wishing them a Happy New Year. Later, a grand ceremony took place at the TDP office in Dharmavaram, where a large gathering of people, activists, and fans from across the constituency created an enthusiastic atmosphere.

Under the leadership of Paritala Sriram, a massive food donation program was organized, showcasing the spirit of community service. Sriram conveyed New Year greetings to the people of Dharmavaram Constituency and expressed his wishes for a happy 2024.

He also assured that the upcoming TDP regime, led by the Chandrababu Naidu, will address the challenges faced by the people over the past four years and nine months. Paritala Sriram promised comprehensive development for the Dharmavaram constituency, emphasizing the fulfillment of every promise made.