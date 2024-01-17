Paritala Sriram to pay tribute to NTR in death anniversary in Dharmavaram

The TDP candidate for Dharmavaram Paritala Sriram, will lead the garlanding of the NTR statue at NTR circle. The program is organized to pay tribute to the founder of Telugu Desam Party Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, on his death anniversary.

The program will start at 10 am, and the party has requested the presence of Mandal Convenors, Constituency, Cluster Incharges, Unit Incharges, Section Incharges, Village, Ward Committee Presidents, and Committee Members. Additionally, leaders and activists of affiliated associations, including Telugu Youth, Telugu Woman ITDP, SC, ST, BC, Minority Affiliated Unions, TNSF, TNTUC, as well as NBK and NTR fan associations, are encouraged to attend the program and contribute to its success.