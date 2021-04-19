Parks, community halls closed indefinitely in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: The Municipal Corporation has decided to close all parks, community halls and cultural centre Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in the city from Monday until further orders in the wake of increasing second wave of coronavirus in the city.

Meanwhile, the managements of cinema halls, business establishments, malls, gyms etc are worried about the increasing number of corona cases and fearing that it may also hit their business again. Though the cinema halls opened, there are no audiences up to expectations of the cinema theatre managements.

Because of the decision of the corporation, PV Narasimha Rao Park, Nandanavanam, Gandhi Park, Kambala Park, AB Nageswara Rao Park, Telukula Park, Syamalamba Park, Maha Nagaravanam, Venkateswara Nagar Park, Weavers Colony Park, Rama Krishna Park among others will be closed from Monday.

Every day at least about one lakh people from various parts of twin Godavari districts visit the city on various works, as the city is the hub in medical, education and business fields. Many tourists coming from various places also stay in the city and visit the tourist spots.

While the cornavirus cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the district still visitors and some local people are seen without wearing masks despite the repeated requests of the Municipal Corporation and it has become a regular feature in rythu bazaars, vegetable, chicken markets and in other busy areas.

Retired government employee MR Rao advised the Municipal Corporation to close cinema halls, malls, gyms, schools, business establishments to stop the escalation of coronavirus cses and also avoid lockdown.