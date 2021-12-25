Parks to get facelift in Nellore Parks to get facelift in Nellore

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav laid foundation stone for the development of park at NTR ring road at 11th division on Friday. The park will be developed with Rs 1.04 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said they were focusing on development of parks in the city and make them as lung spaces for city population.

Anil Kumar said the government would improve parks in the city and provide sufficient funds for the amusement activities. He also said many vacant places in the city would be developed for the convenience of citizens.

Nuda Chairman M Dwarakanath, deputy mayors Roopkumar Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and corporators were present. Further, the Minister laid foundation for the park proposed at Mittapalem in 13th division with Rs 70 lakh along with Mayor and deputy mayors. He visited school being constructed at Balijapalem and asked the officials to speed up the works.