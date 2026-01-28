TG ECET-2026 examination schedule released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET-2026) for lateral entry admissions into BE, B Tech, and B Pharm courses has been scheduled by Osmania University in collaboration with the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

The first CET committee meeting was held at TGCHE, chaired by Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University and Chairman of TG ECET-2026. Prof. P. Chandra Sekhar, Convener of TG ECET-2026, along with other senior officials, finalised the examination schedule.

Applications are invited from diploma holders and B.Sc. (Mathematics) graduates for lateral entry admissions for the academic year 2026-27.

The exam will be conducted in a single session from 9 am to 12 pm, covering streams such as ECE, EIE, CSE, EEE, Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, Mining, Metallurgy, Pharmacy and B Sc Mathematics.

Key dates:

l Notification: February 5, 2026

l Online Applications: February 9, 2026

l Last Date (without late fee): April 18, 2026

l Examination: May 15, 2026 (Computer-Based Test)