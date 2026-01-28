TG LAWCET & PGLCET-2026 schedule announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) for admissions into 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM courses for the academic year 2026-27 will be conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

The first meeting of the Common Entrance Test Committee was held at the TGCHE, chaired by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and attended by Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University and Chairman of TG LAWCET & PGLCET-2026, along with other senior officials.

The committee discussed eligibility criteria, examination pattern, online application process, test centres, ranking, and syllabus before finalising the schedule. Exams will be held in multiple sessions: 3-year LLB in the morning and noon, while 5-year LLB and LLM will be conducted in the evening. The convener, Prof. B. Vijayalaxmi, added.

Key Dates:

* Notification: February 8, 2026

* Online Applications: February 10, 2026

* Last Date (without late fee): April 1, 2026

* Last Date (with late fee): May 13, 2026

* Examination: May 18, 2026 (Computer-Based Test)