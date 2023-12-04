Parks will be made available by Dec 15 in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is taking measures to complete work related to parks at various locations and bring them to public use.

In the Yoga Theme Park, engineering officials are planting low-cost maintenance sapling and installing yoga asanas statues.

Courts like shuttle badminton, basketball, and volleyball are in progress in Bakkannapalem Sports Park. Instead of a kabaddi court at the park, the GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma instructed the officials that children’s playgrounds should be set up. “The parks at different zones have been developed and the responsibility of maintaining them lies with the members of the resident welfare associations. The parks will be made available to the public by December 15,” said the commissioner.

The officials were directed to complete the works of walking track, water fountains, gym, yoga zones, children play area, toilets and other renovation works at Sivaji Park.

Recently, the GVMC Commissioner examined the works at Yoga Theme Park of PM Palem in Madhurawada, Sports Park at Bakkannapalem, Nandu Park at Madhurawada and Farm Garden Theme Park at Gollala Yendada.